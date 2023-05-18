Police officers attended a property in Clacton on March 29 and found Antonio Qafaj, 18, living alongside the substantial grow.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the cannabis factory was running across two separate flats, taking up three rooms in one and two in the other.

Toby Roseman, prosecuting, said: “The police found what I would describe as quite a sophisticated cannabis farm.

Drugs - another cannabis farm found in Clacton (Image: Essex Police)

“There was ventilation, there was fans and, in essence, Mr Qafaj was found within that property.

“He was arrested and taken to the police station where he gave a no comment interview.”

The court was told Qafaj, an Albanian national, had only arrived at the property two days prior to the police raid, having come to Clacton from Derbyshire.

“He says when he arrived there he didn’t grow the plants, they were already there,” said Frank O’Toole, mitigating.

Aerial view - Clacton

“I have spoken with members of his family and his mother, she is absolutely heartbroken to hear her son is in such difficulty.”

Qafaj, of Francis Road, Chaddesden, Derby, admitted producing cannabis on March 29 this year.

Judge Mary Loram KC said: “This is, on any analysis, an operation capable of producing significant quantities.”

The judge said she couldn’t pass sentence until Qafaj’s immigration status is confirmed to her.

Antonio Adjourned - Qafaj appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Google Maps)

She said: “I’m not releasing him on bail when I’ve got no idea where he could be, absolutely not.”

Addressing the defendant, Judge Loram added: “I’m not going to sentence you today as I don’t know what your status is in this country and that means if I was to sentence you today I could not pass anything but a sentence of imprisonment.

“If I adjourn this case for three weeks there will be a pre-sentence report about you.

“Also I want to know what your immigration status is because that impacts on what sentence I pass.”

Qafaj was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on June 8.

