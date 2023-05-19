These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, May 19 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 21 and a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for construction works, with both closures taking place from 9 pm to 5 am.

Additionally, on the Northbound way from Junction 29 to the Copdock Interchange there will be a carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repair works, also from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way for the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way from Junction 27 to 25 there will be carriageway closure for maintenance works from 11 pm to 5 am.

Also on the anti-clockwise way at Junction 29 there will be carriageway closure between entry and exit slip roads from 11 pm to 6 am for testing works.

Finally, on Junction 26 in the same direction there will be an entry slip road closure between 11 pm and 5 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, May 20 in Essex?

A12

On the Southbound way from Junction 26 to 23 there will be a carriageway closure for construction improvement from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex junctions of the M25 scheduled for this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, May 21 in Essex?





A12

On the Southbound way from Junction 26 to 23 there will be a carriageway closure for construction improvement from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex junctions of the M25 scheduled for this day.