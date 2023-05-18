The blaze started in the kitchen of the Red Lion pub, in Clacton Road, Thorrington, at about 8.55pm on Wednesday, May 17.

Fire crews from Clacton were called to the scene after a staff member called 999 to report the fire, which was in a commercial kitchen.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said that while he was on the phone, the staff member told control officers he was attempting to tackle the fire himself.

"The control officer told the man to get out and stay out to stop putting himself in danger," he added.

On arrival, firefighters quickly surrounded the fire, which had started when flames from cooking caught alight to a greasy extractor fan.

Blaze - the burnt grill after the grease fire . Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (Image: ECFRS)

As the fire had spread up the extractor fan to the roof, firefighters then needed to take parts of the roof off to make sure everything was extinguished and safe.

Watch manager Simon Tarrant, of Clacton Fire Station, said: “Thankfully this man and the pub’s customers were unhurt, but I must stress, wherever you are if you discover a fire you must get out, stay out and call 999.

"Attempting to tackle a fire yourself is dangerous and not worth the risk.

“This is a reminder to anyone who runs a commercial kitchen to keep it clean.

Blaze - the burnt grill after the grease fire. Picture: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service (Image: ECFRS)

"Grease is extremely flammable and one flame from cooking can cause a fire which can then spread rapidly, ruining your business in seconds.

“Take the time to clean down your kitchen regularly.

"These kinds of fires can cause extensive damage but can often be avoided.”

The kitchen and roof above have suffered smoke and fire damage and will need to be repaired before they can be used again.

Pub - the Red Lion in Thorrington (Image: Google)

The landlord of pub declined to comment in detail, but said the venue would remain closed on Thursday and that repairs will now need to be made to the kitchen.

"I wasn't here when it happened - it was quick a shock, but there's not too much damage," she added.