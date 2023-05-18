Wyvernwood, in St Osyth Road, Alresford, opened the doors to its enchanted kingdom for the first time for three months last year.

It reopened last month for its first full season and has already received outstanding reviews on TripAdvisor.

The park and woodlands feature a host of adventure activities and play areas from a nine-metre-high enchanted castle to goblin tunnels, a massive galleon ship and even dragon karting.

Experiences director Nick White said: “We’re delighted that Wyvernwood is proving so popular with children and adults alike.

"Bookings for May half term are filling up fast.

"Word is spreading rapidly that families can experience something completely different and unique at Wyvernwood, and those who have visited are blown away by the experience."

An aerial shot of the castle grounds at Wyvernwood, Alresford (Image: Wyvernwood)

Wyvernwood boasts a number of activities and children can encounter unicorns and a walking, fire-breathing dragon called Zephyr, along with the park's talented actors.

Nick added: “What sets us apart from other visitor attractions is that we’re the only truly immersive experience in Essex for families which doesn’t rely on crowded, staged performances.

"We want families to escape from the other world, get away from screens and technology and enter the enchanted world of Wyvernwood, where they can meet our characters, engage in quests, puzzles and riddles, become a part of the story and fully immersed in the magical kingdom for the day.”

The park is surrounded by woodlands and is sited within a 200-acre estate.

Luke Polley, Wyvernwood’s marketing director added: “There’s a lot of excitement about Wyvernwood as families look for days out which offer a fun and immersive experience which really engage and enthral their children.

"We’re seeing a big demand for general admission tickets, annual passes, birthday parties and school visits as families are eager to enjoy the great outdoors following a long and wet winter.”

He added that the park frequently runs competitions to solve riddles or dress up in the magical kingdom via its social media channels where free tickets and other prizes can be won.

The park Is offering people the chance to save 15 per cent off ticket prices by using the code 'Earlybird' when booking at least two weeks in advance. Go to wyvernwood.co.uk.