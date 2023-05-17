GREATER Anglia have revealed that there will be no late-night trains between Colchester and Witham this evening.

Maintenance work on the lines will result in the 23.48pm, 00.18 am and 00.46 am London Liverpool Street to Colchester services will be replaced by a bus from between Witham and Colchester.

The 11.02 pm from London Liverpool Street to Ipswich will terminate at Colchester too, meaning that passengers for Manningtree and Ipswich should change at Colchester.

For more information on delays and train changes, visit bit.ly/3pNOVrq.