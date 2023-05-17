Running from May 15-28, foster care and its vital role in society is celebrated and championed during the annual campaign.

Charlotte's story - social care worker

Social worker Charlotte speaks about her experience in foster care as Essex County Council marks Foster Care Fortnight (Image: Essex County Council)

“I’m 17-years-old and I’m currently at college studying BTEC level 3 health and social care.

“Being in care has shaped what I want to do growing up, I just want to help other children.

“I work at a family centre in Essex and we run sessions and groups based on specific needs, how to cope with certain situations - it just makes a difference.

“I see children struggling with how to express their feelings, I feel like I’m in a unique place to understand them and to share what I’ve learnt along the way.

“In five years’ time I’d like to be a social worker, to really make a difference in other people’s lives.

“I don’t see Cara as my foster carer, she’s like my mum. She got me into a good school, encouraged me to get good grades, she wants me to be the best that I can be.

“I wouldn’t be sat here today if I stayed where I was, Cara has changed everything for me.”

Foster mum Cara Fitch shares her experience, saying: “When Charlotte first arrived with us at nine-years-old, she was this ball of anxious, nervous energy and that just descended.

“It’s fair to say there had been lots of disruption in her early years, so it was important for us to make this work, she needed a long-term commitment, a family.

“Charlotte quickly became a natural part of the family and we’ve never looked back.

“Charlotte’s always had an affinity with children, and this drive to do better than what she had as a child, to be that support that she always wished was there for her.

“I’m so proud of Charlotte, she’s a beautiful young woman.”

“I think fostering is the best thing we’ve ever done, it becomes a way of life. If you’ve already looked after children and have spare time in your life, then it’s easier than you realise.”

Bebe’s story - paraathlete

Paraathlete Bebe on her experience in foster care as Essex County Council marks Foster Care Fortnight (Image: Essex County Council)

Bebe's foster parents saw a spark in her running ability - now she’s competing as an international T44 para-athlete. She said: “I’ve lived with my foster parents Mick and Pauline Davis since I was 11. "I compete in 100m, 200m, long jump and discus. It feels like I belong here on the track, I love the adrenaline and that feeling when I’m ahead. "I always say to myself ‘don’t slow down, just keep running!’ It’s a real community feeling, like another family. “In a year’s time I hope to be Commonwealth Youth Champion, then onto the 2028 Paralympic Games. I’ve got many dreams, I also want to inspire other people with my journey and to show them that anything is possible. "You always get told as a child, and as a foster care child especially, ‘Oh you can’t do anything because you’ve had a hard life’, but I think their opinions are irrelevant. It’s more about how I feel about myself and what success looks like for me, when I win that gold medal for example. "Just because I’m a foster child doesn’t mean that I can't achieve everything that I want. There’s often a stereotype. Mick and Pauline have really encouraged me, they were the first to see my potential as a paraathlete and they’ve been my biggest supporters ever since. “I would say, to anyone thinking of taking on a foster child, that if you think you can make a person’s life better, then why don’t you do it!” Foster carer Mick Davis shares his experience of welcoming Bebe into their home. He said: “I’ve been fostering for about 11 years now with my wife Pauline. When we first met Bebe at 11, she was a really exuberant character, she spoke her mind. My wife and I knew from day one that she would be the right girl for us. “Bebe was born with clubfoot and she had numerous operations. I first saw the athletic spark in Bebe at a school sports day, she asked me to come along and I just watched her run the race with the crowd chanting her name. She won it so easily! “As well as sport, she’s very academically bright and we’ve pushed her to achieve well in her GCSE’s, now she’s studying A-levels and aims to go to university to study midwifery.”

Cody's story - head chef

Head chef Cody on his experience in foster care as Essex County Council marks Foster Care Fortnight (Image: Essex County Council)

"I’m actually making something of myself, which I wouldn’t have done if I wasn’t fostered," he said.

“When I was younger, I used to watch Junior Bake Off, my foster mum Christine and I would cook dinner together and she has really encouraged me to get stuck in, to learn about different food cultures.

“Now I’m 17, I’m studying level 2 hospitality at college, and I would love to be a head chef one day.

“I’m saving up to open my own restaurant by the time I’m 30.”

“I was fostered at 13. Thirteen-year-old me wouldn’t be doing anything, I would have just stayed in my room.

“But now I’m actually making something of myself, which I wouldn’t have done if I stayed with my parents.

“I’m making myself proud and I’m believing in myself, I can prove people wrong.”

Cody’s foster mum Christine Cotter spoke about when Cody first came to her home. She said: “Cody was a very shy, timid young man himself, just 13.

“He’s just blossomed and I’m really proud of him, he’s worked really hard and has been growing in confidence and self-esteem, doing exceptionally well at college too.

“Cody wasn’t one to try things, his hobbies were always short-lived, but cooking - he’s always loved food, and so do I!

“We would cook together and I would tell him about all the top restaurants in London and chefs that I’ve worked with in my previous job at a food magazine.

“Cody has a real flair and a passion for cookery, especially patisserie, so when I asked Cody what he wanted to do and asked him what he loves, we both suggested chef.

“I’ve been fostering for 11 years now and I remember looking back on my first year with Cody, I didn’t know if I was making a difference, but now I can really see it, he’s wildly different.

“I’m just so proud of him, he’s an absolutely lovely boy.

“For anyone thinking of becoming a foster carer, just absolutely do it.

“It’s tough but the training is amazing, I was like a sponge!

“You really do feel like you’ve done some good. I’ve loved every single minute of it.”

Tom's story - neuroscientist

Neuroscientist Tom talks about his experience in foster care as Essex County Council marks Foster Care Fortnight (Image: Essex County Council)

“I’m Tom, I’m 20, and I’m studying neuroscience at Keele University in Stoke-on-Trent.

“I never knew what I wanted to do before coming in to care. I didn’t know what to think of myself or what I was capable of.

“I’ve now found a real passion for brain behaviour and anatomy. After university I’d like to do a PhD or postgraduate medical degree.

“When I first met Sue and Ray, I was a bit frightened and angry. They were very positive, big personalities, and they wanted to support me. I see now that it was a good thing and I’ve had a huge amount of experiences in life, I’ve learned more about the world and cultural diversity.

“My one message to other children in care would be this – you don’t loose anything, you don’t loose your birth family, but you gain so much.

“I would never have got to where I am now or have these aspirations if I hadn’t been fostered by Sue and Ray, they have really helped me to form a judgement on what I want to do with my life, what I think about myself and my capabilities.

“My foster family has formed me as a person more than anyone else in my life, and they’ve meant that I can actually have a future, something to look forward to.”

Foster carer Sue Unwin shared her memory of welcoming Tom into the family. “Tom was our first foster child, we had been approved as foster carers just three days before we got the call to take him in," she said. It was the day after Tom’s 13th birthday, he literally arrived in a school uniform that was too small for him, carrying a birthday cake and nothing else. I went to the shop to buy him pyjamas and a toothbrush and we had fish and chips for dinner. That was the first night.

“Tom was just grey with shock and he didn’t speak for about three months, it was sad and challenging but eventually he felt happy and settled, and really comfortable to talk to us. He has continued to thrive, he did well in school, and it’s been a great success for him to join our family.

“One of the best things about fostering is introducing children to new life experiences, things that they haven’t had the opportunity to do before. We went to Spain – Tom’s first trip abroad – and we had an amazing family holiday in New York, he did well at his Duke of Edinburgh Award, he’s enjoyed concerts, opera and theatre trips.

“It’s not all ‘roses around the door’ but it has been a really interesting journey, he has many cultural interests, and he’s become an integral part of our family.

“Tom is a smart lad and it wasn’t until he’d been at secondary school for a year that we realised how academically capable he was, and we needed to encourage that. We took him to the university towns like Cambridge, we made it clear that it was our aspiration for him and that he was clearly bright enough. He knew he was supported and that really meant a lot to him.

“We gave him as much support as we possibly could and we’re very proud of Tom. His interest in neuroscience, it’s a fascinating subject and I’m looking forward to what the future holds for him.”

For details about fostering, call Essex County Council on 0800 801 530 or email adoptionandfostering@essex.gov.uk