Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Roger Hirst has applied to Tendring Council for permission to build the two-story base in Fronks Road, following the demolition of a former fire station commander’s house.

The building would sit on a raised grass area next to the town’s existing fire station.

A report said the proposal is to demolish the commander's house to make way for a modern purpose-built standalone building.

The plans include a blue police lantern on the front of the building.

Last month Essex Police revealed plans have been in the works for a few years because the current police estate in Harwich is "no longer best suited to the way officers work today and will do in the future".

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “This is a fantastic plan. Essex Police is committed to maintaining a strong visible presence in communities across Essex to help in our mission to prevent and tackle crime.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Moira Bruin added: “Being able to co-locate with us in the unused space is a great opportunity to maintain a police presence in the community.”

A decision on the plans is expected to be made by June 19.