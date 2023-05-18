There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

George

George (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Cane Corso

Colour - Black and white

If you want to adopt George you can view their full profile here.

George came into the care of Danaher Animal Home "very nervous and shutdown" but is said to have turned a corner.

He is looking for an owner who has had some breed-specific experience and is passionate to continue the training the centre has begun.

George has lived in a home before but might need some time to adjust having been in kennels for a little while.

Willow and Munchie

Willow and Munchie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Domestic Longhair (Willow) and British Shorthair (Munchie)

Colour - Grey and white

If you want to adopt Willow and Munchie you can view their full profile here.

Willow and Munchie are described as "irresistibly cute" and are looking for a new home together.

Munchie is said to be a little more outgoing and leads the way for Willow when she is feeling a little unsure.

Ideally, the pair can go to a more rural setting so they can explore safely and will need to be the only pets in the home.

Raven

Raven (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Raven you can view their full profile here.

Raven is a dog who is described as being "full of energy" and is looking for a home with a large secure garden where she run around to her heart's content.

It is unsure or not whether Raven has lived in a home before so basic toilet training will be required.

A new home may be overwhelming at first so an understanding family who will give her plenty of patience, time and love would be perfect.

Gem

Gem (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight months old

Breed - Saluki crossbreed

Colour - White and brown

If you want to adopt Gem you can view their full profile here.

Gem is a dog who came into the care of the RSPCA with limited history and is now looking for her forever home.

She is described as being cautious and shy but given time and patience she is likely to be a joy around the home.

The ideal home for Gem would be a patient one, where she can get used to a routine and be left alone for short periods.

Children in the home should be of secondary school age and any resident dogs to be calm (pending a successful meet).

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”