Jaco’s Cup of Coffee, in Clacton, has secured victory in the Gazette's Your Favourite Cafè competition.

It comes after residents in the area were asked to vote for what they considered to be the greatest cafè.

Owner Scott Neilson has said winning the award means a lot to him as it was voted for by local people and customers.

He described these residents as the "backbone" of the community who always support local businesses.

Scott said: "I was really excited when we received a letter through the post to say that we had made it to the top five cafes in the region.

"But we were up against some really strong competition from cafes in Colchester and Halstead.

"Our customers were really supportive of us with the voting, I think some of our regulars were as excited as my team and I, as they kept asking if the results were out yet.

"Winning this award means a lot to me. More so than other awards, because it was voted by local people and customers."

The winning coffee spot, in Rosemary Road, was taken over by Scott after he decided he wanted to spend more time with his family.

He christened the shop after each of his children’s initials and introduced a kids eat free offer to help with everyday families’ struggles.

Team - (l to r) Shannon McInally, Chloe Towler, Kati Moore, Tals Kruze and Scott Neilson (Image: Jaco's Cup of Coffee)

“Five years ago I left a job I loved," added Scott.

"I was working as the food hall manager in the prestigious Harvey Nichols in London for ten years.

“Good food and customer service has always been my motivation.

“I have four children that are growing up way too fast and I wanted to spend more time at home with them, so as a family we made the move.”

During the pandemic, however, Scott's passion project came under threat - but he refused to just sit at home.

He used the time to instil his values into the shop such as selling high-quality food and drink with excellent customer service.

Smiles - Owner Scott Neilson with Shannon McInally (Image: Jaco's Cup of Coffee)

Scott added: “After the lockdowns we have come a long way, constantly improving our offering, growing stronger and being a welcoming hub in the community."

Scott has now praised his team for their hard work, adding that this award is for them as much as anyone.

"They work so hard to deliver our dream and deserve the recognition - without our team we are nothing," he added.

"The award is really going to help put us on the map and hopefully this will gain us some new customers at an uncertain time for our industry."