Firefighters were called to reports of a car fire in Brook Retail Park, between the A133 and the London Road Roundabout, on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after arriving at the scene a man in his 60s was found dead inside the vehicle.

Essex Police and paramedics were immediately called to the incident and remained at the retail park late into the evening while an investigation was carried out.

Scene - forensics officers were spotted at the scene (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called by colleagues in fire brigade service shortly after 3.40pm on Tuesday following reports of a car fire at Brook Retail Park, London Road, Clacton.

"All emergency services attended.

"The occupant of the car, a man 60s, was found inside, sadly, deceased. His death is being treated as unexpected. We have investigated and it is not suspicious.

"The area was reopened at 11pm."

The confirmation comes after reports emerged on Tuesday night of a huge police presence at the retail park.

An eyewitness told the Gazette they saw ten police cars and several ambulances, with some police officers with guns strapped to them.

Beauty spot - Entrances to Brook Country Park are understood to have been closed off (Image: Public)

There was also a forensics van, a dog unit vehicle, and a fire service car.

Speaking anonymously at the time, the eyewitness, said: "I am not sure why but Brook Country Park near Tesco and B&Q has been completed closed off by police.

"There must be about ten police cars and three ambulances and I think I saw plain-clothed police officers with armed guns as well, like in the movies.

"There are two police officers manning each entrance to the park and it looks like nobody can get in or out."