Essex Police and paramedics have been spotted at Brook Country Park, located between the A133 and London Road Roundabout in Clacton.

Speaking to the Gazette, an eyewitness said they saw ten police cars and several ambulances parked at the beauty spot.

They also reported seeing some officers with guns strapped to them "like in the movies", although the force is yet to confirm this.

Scene - A police car at Brook Country Park (Image: Newsquest)

Photos seen by the Gazette also show a forensics van, a dog unit vehicle, and a fire service car.

Speaking anonymously, the eyewitness, said: "I am not sure why but Brook Country Park near Tesco and B&Q has been completed closed off by police.

"There must be about ten police cars and three ambulances and I think I saw plain-clothed police officers with armed guns as well, like in the movies.

"There are two police officers manning each entrance to the park and it looks like nobody can get in or out."

Investigation - A forensics van has been spotted at the scene (Image: Newsquest)

The park was first opened in June 2010 by John Hall, director of Essex Wildlife Trust.

Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.