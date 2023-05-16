The school's annual careers fair saw more than 1,200 students take part.

The careers fair was designed to provide students with a look into different career paths.

It also enabled the students to network with professionals and gain a deeper understanding of what is required to succeed in their chosen career field.

Students asked questions, learned about different industries and discovered the many career opportunities available to them.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Laura Leatherby, assistant principal at Clacton Coastal Academy, said: "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome over 40 stands from local businesses, colleges, and universities to the Academy to speak to our students about a broad range of future opportunities.

Organisations including Essex County Council, Anglia Ruskin University and Colchester Institute, among others, attended.

“Events like the careers fair are absolutely essential to unlocking the potential of our students and opening their eyes to the full range of potential pathways available to them.

"Our students left the event brimming with inspiration for their futures and keen to start planning their next steps."

For more information about Clacton Coastal Academy or to get involved with future events, please visit the school's website at clactoncoastalacademy.org.