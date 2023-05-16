Sixth-form students and 14 faculty members walked seven miles between Clacton and Walton piers on Sunday, May 14.

All the participants gathered for an early warm-up session before the walk got underway at 10am.

Each person had a charity bucket in a bid to raise cash from passers-by.

They hoped to inspire public generosity to add to the total already raised on their JustGiving page.

All the participants received medals as they crossed the finish line.

Laura Leatherby, assistant principal for CCA Sixth said: "It was an absolute privilege to join our wonderful staff and students for the pier-to-pier walk.

"We all had our own reasons for taking part in supporting St Helena's Hospice, whether it was a personal connection to their services, or just to show the power of community to raise awareness and, most importantly, a substantial donation on behalf of the academy.

“Our Just Giving page is still receiving donations and we have already raised over £1,400, which is a testament to the dedication and kindness of our staff, students and their families.

"We look forward to continuing to support St Helena's as they are our chosen sixth-form charity."