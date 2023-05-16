Netflix made the announcement on social media today revealing all eight Harry Potter movies will be available on the streaming platform in the UK from tomorrow (Wednesday, May 17).

Whether you prefer The Philosopher's Stone or The Half-Blood Prince, it doesn't matter, all movies will be available from Wednesday.

🚨 All 8 Harry Potter films come to Netflix UK/IE tomorrow!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/F6wCgDmKfU — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 16, 2023

Potterheads and Netflix subscribers were thrilled with the news, taking to social media to share their excitement.

One fan, replying to the Netflix post on Twitter, said: "FINALLY."

Another said: "WEEKEND SORTED."

While a third person added: "Please tell me this isn't a late April fools??? #beenwaitingforthis."

The Harry Potter movies are based on the novels of the same name, written by British author JK Rowling.

New Harry Potter TV series in the works

American streaming service HBO Max confirmed earlier this year a new Harry Potter TV series is in the works.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

The series will be a “faithful adaptation” of the world-famous books written by Rowling, who will serve as executive producer.

It will feature a brand new cast separate from the movies, while staying “authentic to the original books”, and is aimed at bringing the wizarding world to new audiences.

HBO Max said the series would be produced with “the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for”.