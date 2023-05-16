The former Hear'Say singer was crowned the first ever ‘legend’ of the ITV series on Friday (May 12) after surviving the South African jungle for just under three weeks.

In the final, Myleene competed against campmate and Diversity star Jordan Banjo in an eating trial, where Myleene took the lead after eating 60 mice tails and 40 spoons of fermented tofu.

I’m A Celeb… South Africa winner Myleene Klass donates prize money to charity

In an Instagram post, the 45-year-old announced she will be donating the I’m A Celeb cash prize to the charity Save The Children UK, which she has been an ambassador of for 11 years.

The post on social media featured a montage of videos and pictures from Myleene's visits to the countries supported by the charity.

Myleene, who was runner-up in 2006, said: “I am proud to donate my @imacelebrity Prize money of £100,000.00 to @savechildrenuk.

“I’ve been an ambassador for 11 years in which time I’ve travelled the globe helping STC.

“The things I have seen will stay with me forever. Children in the Philippines playing by the ships that have run aground from the Tsunami so they can be next to their parents that lay crushed beneath them.

Myleene Klass and Paul Burrell are friendship goals. 💌😂 pic.twitter.com/jwEl3aMJSR — This Morning (@thismorning) May 15, 2023

“Dancing with children in refugee camps in Jordan as their parents weave me a chopping board made of plastic bags to say thank you for being there. (I still have it).

"Teaching rescued child brides in Tanzania the Solfa, Astronomy and Science as they study through the day, striving to become engineers and doctors to help their communities and at night, iron clothes and raise their own babies.

“Trying to share out food in Bangladesh to families as they make one small meal of broth and a bean stalk last 24 hours. Holding a mum in Nepal as she shows me where she thinks her baby is buried after they died of pneumonia and she couldn’t leave the hospital as she couldn’t pay the medical bill for 3 months, (it was £4).”

The mum of three also said she remembers giving medical equipment to a midwife who “solely delivered 2,000 babies by the light of one torch that she held in her teeth”.

Myleene continued to write about her experiences with the charity, saying: “Meeting a Doctor in The Democratic republic of Congo who delivers babies daily with one piece of thread that he uses to cut the umbilical chord.

“I have taught children to read in the UK where poverty also greatly effects families and one of my favourites, I officially launched the first ever Xmas Jumper day over a decade ago. To see what it has grown to is amazing. I have visited so many countries, met so many people but the message I take back each and every time is that we are all the same.

“We all just want the best for our children and due to luck and circumstance of birth, it’s not always something a child gets. My girls have always helped me pack balloons, sweets, stickers and nail polish for the children I go to. They themselves are now mini ambassadors.

“I’ve seen for myself, this money will go far. The mouse tails and rotten tofu were worth it.”