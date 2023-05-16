The 'All Night Long' singer, 73, convinced the newly crowned monarch to appear on 'American Idol' with Queen Camilla last week.

The royal couple joined Lionel and Katy Perry - who also performed at the Coronation Concert - on 'American Idol' on the May 7 launch episode.

The surprise appearance reportedly came together relatively easily after Ritchie performed at the historic Coronation concert on Sunday, May 7.

Lionel Richie has called King Charles a secret comedian. ( Bang Showbiz) (Image: Bang Showbiz)

Ritchie recently spoke about the experience with Extra and admitted it was actually very much in "his comfort zone".

The pop legend said: "I've known the King quite a long time. He does have this amazing sense of humour that no one knows about.

"He's a secret comedian... For him to actually take the step and go out of the comfort zone — which was actually his comfort zone — he was hamming it up."

Explaining how the Royal cameo came about, the 73-year-old star said: "The highlight for me was that I actually walked up to the King the day after the coronation and said, 'Would you like to be on American Idol and he said, 'Yeah.'

"And the second thing that was the highlight was he said, 'Alright if I bring the Queen?' 'Uh, yeah.' "

Lionel Ritchie hails King Charles and Queen Camilla an 'amazing couple'





He hailed the king and queen, 74 and 75 respectively, as an "amazing couple", pointing to their work with the Prince's Trust.

Lionel was named the charity's First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group in 2019.

The singer continued: "They are an amazing couple. On top of that, they are putting so much good out in the world with the Prince's Trust."

Last month, the star revealed how much an invite to the Coronation - and the chance to perform 'Easy' and 'All Night Long' - meant to him.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Ritchie commented: "I mean, you don't get in the business and say, 'You know what? I'll be at the King's coronation.' You know, that just never comes up.

"[It's] A, a surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name."