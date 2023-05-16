High street bank Barclays has announced it will be shutting a further 15 stores in 2023, taking its total number of closures for the year to 110.
According to consumer group Which?, as it stands by the end of 2023, Barclays will have closed 1,070 bank branches since 2015.
Last year, Barclays closed 184 branches – the second highest of all the major banks, behind only Lloyds Banking Group (which includes Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank) which shut 186 sites.
Barclays said the decision to close more stores was due to a significant change in customer behaviour, with more people choosing to bank online.
A bank spokesperson said Barclays would continue to review its physical sites.
A Barclays spokesperson said: "As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.
"Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.
"We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK."
Full list of Barclays Bank closures in 2023
- 16 Newton Road, Mumbles, Swansea – March 7 (CLOSED)
- 100 Whitby Road, Ellesmere Port – March 2 (CLOSED)
- 4 Sycamore Road, Amersham – March 1 (CLOSED)
- 161 High Street, Kings Heath, Birmingham – March 10 (CLOSED)
- 227/231 Heathway, Dagenham – March 3 (CLOSED)
- 21 Market Place, Sleaford – March 8 (CLOSED)
- 6 Manor Street, Bridlington – March 6 (CLOSED)
- The Parade, Liskeard – March 2 (CLOSED)
- 39/40 Fleet Street, Torquay – March 8 (CLOSED)
- 85 High Street, Sittingbourne – March 8 (CLOSED)
- 2B St Mary Street, Weymouth – March 3 (CLOSED)
- 1 Hanbury Road, Bargoed – April 14 (CLOSED)
- 260 Walworth Road, London – April 13 (CLOSED)
- 104/108 Tower Bridge Road, London – April 19 (CLOSED)
- 70 Birmingham Road, Rowley Regis, Warley – April 21 (CLOSED)
- 93-95 Hutton Road, Shenfield – April 19 (CLOSED)
- 304 Green Street, London – April 20 (CLOSED)
- 5 Church Street, Barnoldswick – April 14 (CLOSED)
- 45 Oxford Road, Guiseley, April 12 (CLOSED)
- 390 Harrogate Road, Leeds – April 21 (CLOSED)
- 3 Station Road, Flitwick – April 14 (CLOSED)
- 8/10 High Street, Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes – April 18 (CLOSED)
- 55 Front Street, Stanhope, Bishop Auckland – April 21 (CLOSED)
- Market Square, Keswick – April 21 (CLOSED)
- 42 High Street, Hunstanton - April 12 (CLOSED)
- 10 Market Place, Macclesfield – April 14 (CLOSED)
- 7 High Street, Chislehurst – May 5 (CLOSED)
- 2 Church Street, Heywood – April 28 (CLOSED)
- 19 Church Street, St Helens – May 4 (CLOSED)
- 43/44 High Street, Gosport – April 26 (CLOSED)
- 221 Watling Street, Radlett – May 5 (CLOSED)
- 19 Fleet Street, London – May 3 (CLOSED)
- 18a North End, Bedale – April 26 (CLOSED)
- Market Place, Leyburn – May 5 (CLOSED)
- 3 Ely Valley Road, Talbot Green – May 5 (CLOSED)
- 2 New Street, Oundle - May 5 (CLOSED)
- 46/49 Broad Street, Stamford – April 28 (CLOSED)
- 10 High Street, Oakham – April 28 (CLOSED)
- 45 Market Street, Wymondham – April 28 (CLOSED)
- 56 High Street, Watton – May 3 (CLOSED)
- 16 High Street, Bridgwater – April 26 (CLOSED)
- 137 Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London – July 7
- 35 Notting Hill Gate, London – June 16
- 47 High Street, Merthyr Tydfil – June 14
- 10 Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale – June 9
- 21 Cowgate, Kirkintilloch – June 9
- 6/8 High Street, Ringwood – June 8
- 21 High Street, Lymington – June 15
- 4 High Street, Manningtree - June 7
- 10 Yorick Road, West Mersea, Colchester – June 13
- 3 Beckenham Road, Beckenham – June 14
- 1 Station Road, Knowle – June 16
- 1 Tudor Square, West Bridgford – June 15
- 29 High Street, Mildenhall – June 14
- 58 High Street, Newmarket - June 9
- 46 Rhosmaen Street, Llandeilo – June 23
- 38/42 High Street, Mold – June 30
- 12 Station Street, Saltburn-by-the-Sea - June 30
- 24 Fore Street, Tiverton – June 28
- 106 High Street, Honiton – June 23
- 10 The Square, Caterham – June 23
- 112 Woodcote Road, Wallington – June 28
- 65/67 Sandgate Road, Folkestone – June 23
- 66 Market Place, Chippenham – June 23
- 1 The Square, Holmes Chapel – June 27
- 13/15 Victoria Square, Holmfirth – June 23
- 337/339 Stanley Road, Bootle – June 30
- 207 High Road, Loughton – June 22
- 28 Chesterton Road, Cambridge – June 28
- 35 Market Hill, Sudbury – July 6
- 235 Northolt Road, South Harrow – July 14
- 7 The Cross, Oswestry – July 14
- 9 Castle Street, Llangollen – July 7
- 62 Station Road, Hayes – July 13
- 1 High Street, Canvey Island – July 7
- 61 Bow Street, Lisburn – July 21
- 3 High Street, Portadown – July 28
- 15 High Street, Chipping Norton – July 6
- 76 High Street, Yarm – July 14
- 1 Gravel Hill, Wombourne - July 12
- 78 Regent Street, Kingswood – July 6
- 20 Bondgate Within, Alnwick – July 7
- 1 Seafield Road, Seahouses – July 14
- 18 Main Street, Bentham – July 12
- 100/101 Bute Street, Treorchy - TBC
- 17/21 High Street, East Grinstead – July 21
- 46 High Street, Heathfield – July 26
- 2 Arena Court, Sheffield – July 21
- 7/9 King Street, Hoyland Nether, Barnsley – July 26
- Unit H, The Galleries, Washington – July 21
- 25 The Parade, Oadby – July 20
- 20 High Street, Market Harborough – July 28
- 3/5 Kingsland High Street, London – July 28
- 463/465 Brixton Road, London – July 19
- 255 Fleet Road, Fleet – July 19
- 133 High Street, Dunfermline – August 18
- 16 Murray Place, Stirling – August 11
- 52 Tredegar Street, Risca - TBC
- 18 Queen Elizabeth II Square, Chelmsford - August 11
- 18 High Street, Burnham-on-Crouch – August 22
- 118 High Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme – August 28
- 90 Liverpool Road, Kidsgrove – August 11
- 1 Lower Northam Road, Hedge End, Southampton – August 17
- 20/24 Upper Market Street, Eastleigh - August 11
- 31 Market Place, Wokingham – August 18
- 17 High Street, Bognor Regis – August 9
- 74 Front Street, Prudhoe – August 11
- Westgate, Haltwhistle – August 18
- High Street, St Ives – September 8
- 6 Killigrew Street, Falmouth – September 15
Major high street bank closures in 2023
Barclays isn't the only bank to announce closures in 2023.
All major high street banks have announced sites that are set to close in 2023, and more could follow.
Here is a list of the high-street banks that will be closing stores in 2023:
- HSBC - 114 store closures
- NatWest - 106 closures
- Lloyds Banking Group - 98 closures
- TSB - 9 closures
- Santander - 5 closures
- Nationwide - 2 closures
- Virgin Money - 1 closure
To find out of you your local branch is closing you can visit the Which? closure checker tool on their website.
