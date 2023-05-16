The 2023 King Charles III Coronation Double Portrait Gold Sovereign Range, released by gold sovereign specialists Hattons of London, is the first time in history that both a reigning King and Queen’s portraits have featured together on a sovereign coin.

And it is only the second time a sovereign coin has featured multiple portraits, as well as the first time Queen Camilla has featured on a coin.

The obverse of each gold coin features a skilful new portrait of His Majesty alongside Queen Camilla created by celebrated artist Jody Clark, the designer of the fifth and final portrait of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The rare coin, released to commemorate King Charles III's coronation, features the King and Queen Camilla (Image: Hattons of London)

The reverse of each coin will bear the intricate official ‘Coronation Emblem’ which pays tribute not only to the King’s love of the natural world, but to the four countries that make up the United Kingdom.

Featuring roses to represent England, thistles to represent Scotland, daffodils to represent Wales, and shamrocks to represent Northern Ireland, all brought together into the shape of the St Edward’s. The design is encircled by the words ‘King Charles III Coronation 6th May 2023’.

Minted in 22 carat gold, the sovereigns are struck in extremely limited numbers. This includes denominations such as the One-Eighth sovereign which features this exclusive new double portrait on the obverse and the Coronation Emblem on the reverse. Only 9,999 of this worlds-first sovereign coin have been minted.

Simon Mellinger, Managing Director of Hattons of London said: “The Coronation of King Charles III marked the first time in over 80 years that the nation witnessed the crowning of both a king and a queen.

“Some truly exceptional coins were proposed for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, featuring portraits of both the King and his new Queen, but given how rarely permission has ever been granted for multiple portraits on gold sovereigns, we are truly delighted, if a little shocked, that these coins were approved by Buckingham Palace.

“Double portrait sovereigns are extremely rare, making this range a true world’s first with a significance that matches the sheer magnitude of an event that was watched by millions across the globe.

“Following the unprecedented success of our previous two ranges created in celebration of the King's accession and coronation, both of which saw record sales, this range has followed suit with only a limited number remaining.

“With coins limited to just one per household, we would urge people to act fast to avoid missing out!”