The life insurance team at Compare the Market researched the 40 most populated coastal towns in England and Wales.

These towns were then ranked by several factors, such as quality of life and cost of living.

The number of walking trails and percentage of the population aged 65 or older were also considered.

Overall, Clacton placed third in the list.

Bournemouth was runner-up and Sunderland took the top spot.

Anna McEntee, life insurance expert at Compare the Market, said: “Retirement is an exciting time to start a new chapter, and escaping to the perfect seaside town can make all the difference.

“After spending the majority of our adult lives working hard, most of us dedicate our later years to getting some much-needed rest and relaxation – which is why retiring by the coast is such an attractive option.

“Whether you want to spend your retirement exploring the great outdoors and soaking up sea views, or simply need a change of scenery, coastal towns like Sunderland and Bournemouth are ideal locations.

“We encourage anyone planning for retirement to consider some of these seaside spots and explore their options to find the perfect place to enjoy their golden years."