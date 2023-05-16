The festival takes place over the third May Bank Holiday weekend and will include multi Grammy award-winning and world famous tenor Ian Bostridge.

He will be returning to Frinton to sing Schubert’s Schwanengesang and his wife Lucasta Miller will be discussing her recent book L.E.L. with Frinton Summer Theatre’s Clive Brill.

This concert is dedicated to the memory of Edward Max, who successfully directed Frinton Summer Theatre for eight, seasons.

It will take place at St Mary’s Church in Frinton on Friday, May 26, at 7.30pm.

Performing - the Echo Ensemble. Picture: Liz Isles (Image: Liz Isles)

Students from Tendring Technology College will also display recent artwork in All Saints’ Church in Great Holland, welcoming the audience to an intriguing performance titled Dissonance.

A new short film of the same name by Hugo Max will be screened before live performances by the Soutine Quartet of carefully selected related music.

There will be wine before and after the event for all ticket holders kindly sponsored by local wine-merchant Mr Wheeler.

It will take place at All Saints’ Church on Saturday, May 27, at 7pm.

The festival will also include the return of the brilliant young Echo Ensemble, which this year expands into a 24-piece orchestra.

It includes a symphony by Mozart, a new flute concerto by Noah Max and Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations played by Frinton Festival’s artistic director Robert Max.

There will be reduced-price tickets, for young people and accompanying adults, for the event, which takes place at Frinton Free Church on Monday, May 29 at 5pm.

Robert Max said: “Frinton Festival has presented an annual weekend of concerts every year, including during the pandemic, in and around Frinton.

“Highlights include the Barbican Piano Trio’s recitals in Voysey’s iconic Homestead, the seven singing cellists of the Massive Violins in Frinton’s Tennis Club and the Frinton Festival Orchestra performing alongside young musicians from Tendring Community Music Centre in Frinton Free Church.

“Festival musicians have also made special visits to primary schools and care homes throughout the area.”

Tickets can be purchased at frintonfestival.com, by emailing frintonfestival@gmail.com or by calling 07443 732474.