Rangers turned up at work to find that one of the velociraptors had broken through the perimeter fence of its enclosure.

After a careful head count, all dinosaurs were accounted for other than Razor, the attraction’s largest velociraptor.

Following a review of all the closed circuit television footage Razor was seen to be exploring the pier before making a run for Clacton town centre.

Appeal to track down escaped dinosaur (Image: Clacton Pier)

One of the rangers, Rhiannon Batchelor, said that members of the public should not be alarmed.

“Despite his size Razor is a very friendly dinosaur who is extremely familiar with humans as part of our ongoing dinosaur training programme,” she added.

“We are making an urgent appeal for help to find him and secure his return before the grand opening of Jurassic Pier on May 27.

“Razor has left footprints all over Clacton and we need your assistance to find them!

Ranger - Rhiannon Batchelor (Image: Clacton Pier)

"Simply hunt down a footprint and report a sighting by scanning the QR code.

“We will draw ten lucky winners out of the hat and they will each receive a pair of VIP tickets for the Jurassic Pier opening, including being the first to ride the brand new 4D cinema.”

The £500,000 addition is an exciting interactive dinosaur walk-through experience leading into the cinema with its motion seating, audio-visual lighting and sound systems.

Other equipment, such as 3-D glasses and water-squirters will make it a truly immersive experience.

Children’s TV personality Andy Day will be opening the attraction. He is also starring in his own fantastic family show, Andy’s Dino Raps.

He was booked to put on two shows on Saturday, May 27, in the Jolly Roger Theatre on the pier and tickets sold out within hours of going on sale.

A further 100 tickets were released and Andy also agreed to host two further shows on Sunday May 28, and there are just a few seats left.

The entire weekend – which include dinosaur activities and a free fireworks display set to dino-themed music and lighting on May 28 - is being staged in association with Year of the Pier.