Sasha Reid, 13, is currently missing, with officers believing she is in the Clacton area.

Sasha was last seen on Saturday evening, May 13, at McDonald's in Clacton town centre.

Missing - Sasha Reid, 13, is currently missing (Image: Essex Police)

A spokesman said: "We’re concerned for Sasha’s welfare, and we continue to carry out exhaustive enquiries to locate her.

"We’re now asking for your help.

"Sasha, pictured, has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing black combat-style trousers and a black hooded top.

"If you see Sasha or know where she is please call us immediately on 101."