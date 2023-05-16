POLICE are appealing for help to find a young teenager who has not been since for more than two days.
Sasha Reid, 13, is currently missing, with officers believing she is in the Clacton area.
Sasha was last seen on Saturday evening, May 13, at McDonald's in Clacton town centre.
A spokesman said: "We’re concerned for Sasha’s welfare, and we continue to carry out exhaustive enquiries to locate her.
"We’re now asking for your help.
"Sasha, pictured, has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing black combat-style trousers and a black hooded top.
"If you see Sasha or know where she is please call us immediately on 101."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel