A YOUNG girl who had been missing for over two days has been found, police have confirmed this evening.
Sasha Reid, 13, had been reported missing from the Clacton area having been last seen on Saturday night at McDonald's in the town centre.
Thankfully, Essex Police has said the youngster has been found.
A spokesman said: "Good news. We're no longer looking for Sasha, 13, who was missing from Clacton.
"She's been found. Thank you for all your help, it really makes a difference."
