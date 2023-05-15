Essex Police has confirmed officers remain on the scene of a serious crash in Bronte Road.

The incident, which took place at around 5pm today, May 15, involved a car and a cyclist, and took place close to the junction with Cressing Road.

Officers have said a man has been taken to hospital, having sustained serious injuries.

Police also confirmed the road remains closed whilst investigations into the incident are carried out.

The junction where the collision happened. (Image: Google Maps)

A spokesperson from Essex Police said: “We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage it or the moments leading up to it to get in touch.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am and 9pm.

“Visit bit.ly/42RXgbG to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

"Please cite incident 925 of May 15."