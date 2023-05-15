A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after a crash in Witham.
Essex Police has confirmed officers remain on the scene of a serious crash in Bronte Road.
The incident, which took place at around 5pm today, May 15, involved a car and a cyclist, and took place close to the junction with Cressing Road.
Officers have said a man has been taken to hospital, having sustained serious injuries.
Police also confirmed the road remains closed whilst investigations into the incident are carried out.
A spokesperson from Essex Police said: “We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage it or the moments leading up to it to get in touch.
“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am and 9pm.
“Visit bit.ly/42RXgbG to find out more about our website reporting services.
"Alternatively, you can call us on 101.
"Please cite incident 925 of May 15."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel