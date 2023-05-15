West Cliff Theatre is set to play host to Get Ready – A Night To Remember, on June 24.

The show, starting at 7.30pm, will highlight Detroit, Michigan in the 1960s.

It will feature harmonious singing performances from a cast of critically acclaimed vocal performers and musicians.

Some of the artists covered during the production will include Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5, The Temptations, Martha and the Vandellas and the The Marvelettes.

Bizzi Dixon, a former finalist on The Voice UK and West End lead principal, will provide lead vocals for the show.

Joining him are the Motown Divas and the Get Ready show band.

The performance of Get Ready – A Night To Remember is just one part of what will be a busy summer for West Cliff Theatre.

Throughout August, the venue will host its Summer Show every Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday between August 5 and August 26.

The Summer Variety Show will include comedy, song, dance and plenty of glitz and glamour.

Tickets for Get Ready – A Night To Remember, which cost just £25.00 or £24.00 for concessions, are available from westcliffclacton.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01255 43 33 44.