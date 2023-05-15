And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A120, from 9pm May 9 to 4.30am June 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A120 both directions, Horsley Cross to Ramsey - carriageway closure and diversion route for inspection/survey on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days: • A120, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 westbound, Ramsey to Parkeston - carriageway closure, lane closure, multiway traffic signals and diversion route for carriageway - anti-skid on behalf of National Highways.

• A12, from 8pm May 22 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 both directions, Crown Interchange to Hare Green Interchange - lane closures due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.