The Colchester Stampede, which is annual running event, returned to the zoo on Sunday.

The 10-kilometre race saw around 1,500 participants pass by the zoo’s elephants, tigers, and hyenas before embarking on a picturesque run through the nearby countryside, returning to the zoo’s grounds for the final kilometre.

The mental health charity Mid and North East Essex Mind was this year’s charity of the year.

Applause - The Mid and North East Essex Mind team cheered on their runners (Image: Steve Brading)

Costume - Conny Calvert crossed the finish line in elephant headgear (Image: Steve Brading)

More than 70 fundraisers ran in aid of the charity, with donations totalling more than £9,000 - money which will now be used to support mental health services in mid and north east Essex.

Fundraiser - Debbie Hutchins sported her Mid and North East Essex Mind vest (Image: Steve Brading)

Roar - Peter Hilton had his face painted as a lion for the race (Image: Steve Brading)

Karen Mitchell, the charity’s head of income generation, said: “We were delighted to be the headline charity partner for this year’s Colchester Zoo Stampede 10k event.

Athlete - Jason Hitz finished in a respectable 56 minutes (Image: Steve Brading)

Warm up - Stretching is important when you're running long distances (Image: Steve Brading)

“Our main goal for the event was to raise awareness for our mental health services across mid and north east Essex as the leading local mental health charity.

Well done - There were celebrations at the finish line (Image: Steve Brading)

On your marks - The start of the race saw runners pass the zoo's elephant enclosure (Image: Steve Brading)

“We have more than 70 runners who chose to support us who have raised over £9,000 for us so far which is brilliant.

“These funds will be used to support our services. We would like to thank all of the runners who took part, and we look forward to being involved in the event again next year.”

Crispian Bloomfield, who is a member of the Billericay Striders, crossed the finish line first, having completed the race in an impressive 33-minutes.

Winners - Crispian Bloomfield (centre) finished first, followed by Shay Joyce (left), and Eddie Garner (right) (Image: Steve Brading)

Rhino on the loose - Runners smiled as they ran past Colchester Zoo's rhinos (Image: Steve Brading)

Lauren Knight was the first female to complete the race, crossing the finish line in just over 41 minutes.

Colchester’s running clubs were well represented, with members of Boxted Runners, Colchester and Tendring Athletics Club, Colchester Harriers, and Running Colchester taking part.

Fancy dress - Dinosaurs returned from extinction for this year's race (Image: Steve Brading)

Members of Clacton Seafront Runners, Great Bentley Running Club, Harwich Runners, and clubs from further afield also participated.

Runners - Tasha White and Pippa Hayter took part (Image: Steve Brading)

The Colchester Stampede will return in 2024. Entries are open at colchesterstampede.com.