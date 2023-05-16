COULD you run as fast as a cheetah? Probably not. But over a thousand runners gave it their best shot as they pounded through Colchester Zoo.
The Colchester Stampede, which is annual running event, returned to the zoo on Sunday.
The 10-kilometre race saw around 1,500 participants pass by the zoo’s elephants, tigers, and hyenas before embarking on a picturesque run through the nearby countryside, returning to the zoo’s grounds for the final kilometre.
The mental health charity Mid and North East Essex Mind was this year’s charity of the year.
More than 70 fundraisers ran in aid of the charity, with donations totalling more than £9,000 - money which will now be used to support mental health services in mid and north east Essex.
Karen Mitchell, the charity’s head of income generation, said: “We were delighted to be the headline charity partner for this year’s Colchester Zoo Stampede 10k event.
“Our main goal for the event was to raise awareness for our mental health services across mid and north east Essex as the leading local mental health charity.
“We have more than 70 runners who chose to support us who have raised over £9,000 for us so far which is brilliant.
“These funds will be used to support our services. We would like to thank all of the runners who took part, and we look forward to being involved in the event again next year.”
Crispian Bloomfield, who is a member of the Billericay Striders, crossed the finish line first, having completed the race in an impressive 33-minutes.
Lauren Knight was the first female to complete the race, crossing the finish line in just over 41 minutes.
Colchester’s running clubs were well represented, with members of Boxted Runners, Colchester and Tendring Athletics Club, Colchester Harriers, and Running Colchester taking part.
Members of Clacton Seafront Runners, Great Bentley Running Club, Harwich Runners, and clubs from further afield also participated.
The Colchester Stampede will return in 2024. Entries are open at colchesterstampede.com.
