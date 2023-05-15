More than 600 people took on a seven mile journey between Clacton and Walton piers on Sunday, May 14.

Some even made the return journey for a total of 14 miles on foot.

Pickering Electronics sponsored the event while St John’s Ambulance was on hand to provide medical help if required.

Many participants walked in memory of loved ones who had been supported by the hospice either at home or at the hospice itself.

As a further tribute, they wrote special messages on memory boards at both piers and wore signs on their back to honour those they were thinking of while on the walk.

Kirsty Herrington walked 14 miles in memory of her mum, Teresa, who was cared for by the hospice last year.

She said: “The walk today is a bit emotional for me. It’s coming up to the year anniversary of mum’s death and I knew I was going to cry today so I wanted to come by myself and just take it in and do it at my own speed.

“I’m very excited and looking forward to raising as much money as I can to say thank you for all the love and care they gave my mum and me. So far I have raised £450 and it’s still going.”

Alison Brown walked seven miles from Clacton to Walton Pier in memory of her dad, Robin.

She said: “We’re feeling a bit emotional today. We lost dad in January. Seeing everyone here today makes it all a bit real. We’re taking part because we want to give back to the Hospice for everything they did for dad.”

Lisa Chenery, events fundraiser at St Helena’s Hospice, said: “A massive thank you to everyone who took part and to all those people who sponsored someone walking.

“The sponsorship raised by participants will make a huge difference to local people at the most difficult time of their lives.”

Participants can find out how to pay in their fundraising at www.sthelena.org.uk/sponsorship