Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, in Holland Road, undertook substantial works to the roof of the clubhouse.

It came after fears were raised costs could rise to as much as £250,000 if action was not taken urgently.

It will now be hosting an open day on Saturday, May 20, from 11am to 4pm, which will include activities across every sport, coaches on hand and a range of membership offers.

James Max, TalkTV presenter and club chairman said works to refurbish the historic thatched roof have been completed and the facility has been saved for the next generation.

New roof - the newly thatched rood at Frinton Lawn Tennis Club (Image: FOSLTC)

He added: "With the works to refurbish our glorious thatched roof now done, along with a huge amount of investment in our sporting facilities, the club not only presents a wide diversity of activities but also some of the best facilities in the area.

“There really is something for everyone.

“All ages and all abilities are catered for. And talking of catering, we've put a lot of work into providing great food and drinks at affordable prices.

“And we're open to Members and non-members alike.

“For those who don't know we're here, we really hope you'll come and visit.

“And for those who used to be members but haven't visited in a while, we hope you're in for a very pleasant surprise at all the changes put in place.”

The open day will include free tennis, squash, croquet and fitness classes and the state-of-the-art gym will be open to view There will also be a tennis competition, croquet events, sports taster sessions and the Poolside Kitchen will be open with its new summer menu.

Mr Max added: “The club occupies a historic site with a rich heritage that's important to the seaside town of Frinton.

“It's been around for 125 years - and with recent investment and changes has every intention of remaining at the heart of the community for the coming years too.”

For full details about the open day, go to fosltc.com.