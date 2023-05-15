Lenny Rush, a year nine student at Ormiston Rivers Academy in Burnham won the award for Best Male Comedy Performance in the ceremony last night.

He won the award for his role in the BBC show Am I Being Unreasonable.

As he accepted the award he said: “I just want to say I’m so happy, I can’t believe I won amongst so many other great nominees.”

He told reporters after the ceremony: “I’ve still not processed it.

“I’m over the moon.

“Daisy (May Cooper)’s the best… the whole crew are amazing, they’re like one big family.”

He added that he has eight little shelves above his “telly” and will place the award “right in the middle”.

The six-part British comedy-thriller series, which is on BBC iPlayer, is about “obsessive friendship, maternal paranoia – and a dead cat”.