Naze Marine Holiday Park is in Walton and owned by Parkdean Resorts.

Assessors from England Quality Assessment and Star Ratings visited Naze Marine in their latest evaluations.

They examined services and facilities to decide the overall score.

Naze Marine scored 95 per cent on cleanliness, securing a four-star rating for the holiday park.

Tom Joyce, general manager, said: “We’re extremely proud of the entire team at Naze Marine, and we have worked hard to improve all aspects of the park, from the accommodation and facility upgrades to creating a fantastic relationship with the local community.

“We’re thrilled to have achieved this four star rating and can’t wait to welcome our guests this holiday season.”

Xavier Vallee, Parkdean’s chief customer officer, added: “We’re continually striving to improve the customer experience at our parks, our teams take great pride in delivering consistently high levels of service to our holidaymakers and holiday home owners.

“As well as being an important benchmark for us internally, Visit England’s ratings resonate with consumers, so it’s hugely encouraging to see that we continue to go from strength to strength.”