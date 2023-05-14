The victim was attacked in a home on Barrack Street earlier this month.

It is alleged that the assailant stole money during the attack.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for the public's help to identify this man in connection with an ongoing assault and robbery investigation.

"Officers were called to Barrack Street at around 8am on March 8 following reports of a man being assaulted.

"The suspects entered the home address and assaulted the victim before stealing money.

"The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries to his head.

"Investigating officers are now in the position to release an image of a man they want to speak with, in connection with this investigation.

"If you recognise him or have any further information, please contact us."

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or online at essex.police.uk, quoting reference number 257 of March 8.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.