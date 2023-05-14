Sam Ryder performed with a host of backing dancers with disabilities and prosthetics during the Eurovision Song Contest grand final last night.

The 33-year-old singer, from Maldon who now lives in north Essex, came second at last year’s contest in Turin with his track Space Man.

He took to the stage in a sequined jumpsuit similar to his 2022 Eurovision outfit to perform his empowering new single Mountain.

The track features lyrics partly inspired by the struggle of the Ukrainian people and calls on listeners to remember they are “an unstoppable force of nature”.

A group of dancers all with prosthetic limbs appeared on stage with Ryder and Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who delivered a raucous drum solo alongside a guitar solo from Ryder.

The performance, which kicked off the voting portion of the evening, included a ballroom dance from a pair of dancers before the troupe, wearing neutral tones, began playing drums that spat fire.

Mel Giedroyc said in the UK Eurovision commentary box: “He [Ryder] took that to an 11 and beyond…and he has the most fragrant hair in showbusiness, it’s floral with a note of Cheryl Baker.”

It is not the first time Ryder has performed with Taylor, as they joined forces alongside Queen guitarist Sir Brian May during a tribute concert for the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium in September last year.

Taylor sat at his drum kit which featured the outline of his face on its bass drum skin.