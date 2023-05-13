Police are looking for Jemma Rank, 42, from Colchester, in connection with the investigation.

She has connections across Colchester and Maldon.

Essex Police has released an appeal for the public’s help, asking for anyone with information on her whereabouts to get in contact.

She is described as a white woman with dark hair, dark eyes and a right cheek piercing.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for the public's help to locate Jemma Rank, who is wanted in connection with an ongoing theft investigation.

“We are asking anyone who has any information on where she could be to contact us and assist with this investigation.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 42EZ/543/23 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”