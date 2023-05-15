Edensor Care Centre, in Orwell Road, Clacton has launched the station with help from Prosper, a programme promoting safe provision of care for elderly residents in Essex.

Prosper and Edensor’s recent discussions on improving elderly residents’ health brought up encouraging them to snack and drink more outside meal times to improve their wellbeing.

Variety - Lots of snacks are available for residents at the new station (Image: Bowden PR)

Ewa Ruskowiak, a care coordinator at Edensor, said: “The station will give our residents access to a large selection of snacks and drinks throughout the day and will help to give them some added independence by choosing when to take additional refreshments outside meal times.

“The clear signage in text and picture form is particularly important for our residents living with dementia, so that they can more easily identify what snacks and drinks are available that day.”

A member of the Edensor staff suggested an area in the heart of the Home be turned into an innovative Hydration and Nutrition Station for residents and their visitors.

READ MORE >> Clacton care home promotes well known staff member to manager

The station has been launched just in time for Dementia Action Week, between May 15 and 21, in which the Alzheimer’s Society works with individuals across the country to help people act on dementia.

This year's theme is dementia diagnosis, for more information visit bit.ly/3MnF5Fm.