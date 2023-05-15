National Highways said the reconstruction process will involve completely removing concrete road surface and some foundations.

The agency will then rebuild the road and resurface it with asphalt.

Once the work is completed, it will provide safety benefits and a smoother ride for road users.

National Highways said it will need to carry out surveys beforehand to check the condition of the ground.

It will also be monitoring bats in the area as protecting ecology is of importance to National Highways.

Work is expected to begin in spring 2024.

To ensure the safety of motorists and workers, there will be full overnight closures on the A120 between Colchester Road and Harwich Road.

There will be a closure in both directions on May 23 and June 19.

During these road closures, traffic will be diverted along different routes.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted off the A120 at Horsley Cross Roundabout onto the B1035.

Meanwhile, Westbound traffic will be diverted off the A120 at Ramsey onto the B1352, B1414, B1033 and the A133 to re-join the A120.

Residents with concerns or questions about the work, can contact National Highways’ customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000 or by emailing info@nationalhighways.co.uk.

To find out more, go to nationalhighways.co.uk/A120HorsleyCross.