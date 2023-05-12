THERE were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Tendring.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 953 people had died in the area by April 27 – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 21,981 deaths recorded across the East of England.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 11 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 191,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 27.
