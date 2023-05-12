The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 953 people had died in the area by April 27 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 21,981 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 11 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 191,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 27.