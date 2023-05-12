But the Resolution Foundation warned the Government some people will slip through the cracks as they deal with spiralling energy prices and soaring inflation.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show around 21,000 households in Tendring are eligible to receive up to £900 in cost-of-living payments.

They are among more than 8 million households across the UK who will receive the support.

The first of three instalments – worth £301 – is due to be made between April 25 and May 17 and should appear directly in people's bank accounts.

Those eligible include anyone who received Universal Credit, income-based jobseekers allowance, employment and support allowance, income support, working tax credit, cild tax credit and pension credit between January 26 and February 25.

Lalitha Try, economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: "Many families who are urgently in need of help will still fall through the cracks – such as those who are on a low income, but not receiving benefits."

Alongside the support payments is a £150 disability payment, which will be paid out to 6.7 million individuals across the UK this summer – approximately 22,600 of these are based in Tendring.