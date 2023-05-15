The team at Maitland House Care Home in Church Road, Clacton, were nominated for a Essex Care Sector Award.

Carers at the home supported a Chinese-speaking couple who moved into the home.

One of the residents has now died but his wife continues to live at the home.

Ann Evans, manager at the care home, said: “We're so pleased to be shortlisted - I'm very proud of my team at Maitland House - they've really embraced the challenge of supporting Yuk and we have all learnt a bit of the language along the way.

“We can't wait to attend the ceremony and we're keeping everything crossed.”

The home uses Google Translate, pre-printed translation cards and has created signage at the home to support the resident.

Her care plan has been translated into Cantonese, which supports her and her family.

Maitland House also uses a volunteer Cantonese interpreter who visits weekly so that the lady can join in with the activities.

She now loves to play bingo and joins in with other residents.

The Essex Care Sector Awards ceremony will take place in Cressing Temple Barns, Braintree, on Thursday, July 6.