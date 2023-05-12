Last month the Clacton Conservative Association’s selection committee voted not to automatically reselect Giles Watling as the constituency’s MP.

But after being put to the local party membership, it is understood almost 80 per cent voted to re-select Mr Watling as their candidate.

Mr Watling said: “I wasn’t readopted automatically as is usually the case, so I decided to go down the democratic route and put it to the wider party membership.

“I was delighted to see I was selected by a landslide - around 80 per cent approved of me as the candidate for the next election."