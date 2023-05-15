But with holiday companies hiking prices during the school holidays many parents are left with no choice but to take their children out of school during term time.

Last week, mum-of-two Rachel Smith divided opinions when she revealed she’s saved nearly £10,000 by taking her kids abroad when they should be in the classroom, and that’s after the regular fines she receives.

She said she “stood by her decision”, adding that 11-year-old Brayden and nine-year-old Elianna were gaining valuable cultural lessons by exploring other countries.

Money saver - Rachel says she has saved nearly £10,000 by taking her children out of school during term time (Image: Rachel Smith / SWNS)

Hundreds of Gazette readers had their say, with more than seven in ten readers saying they agreed with 33-year-old Rachel.

We asked our readers if they agreed with taking children out of school for holidays during term time and a staggering 71 per cent of respondents said they did.

One reader admitted: “I am taking mine out the week before half term.

“They have brilliant attendance and are doing well and as it’s £1,000 cheaper.

“Their teachers have said not to worry at all and to enjoy ourselves. They sent me the letter saying I would be fined the day before the last couple of strike days.

“The timing made me furious because I am taking them out for five days and they have missed five days due to strikes. I support the strikes though and I knew I wasn’t meant to so have got over my sulk and am now just looking forward to our holiday.”

Another parent suggested the fines weren’t enough to deter them from breaking the rules, saying: “I pay the fines and it’s still so much cheaper than going away in school holidays.

“Teachers do what they have to do when it comes to training days or strike days and I do what I do and just pay the fine.”

Despite the support, many readers condemned Rachel’s actions, with one furious reader calling for the mum to receive “jail time”.

They added: “I, as a single person, have to avoid the summer holidays because everywhere is full of noisy kids.

“School holidays and price rises have been around forever. If you don't want to pay don't have kids.”

Another reader said: “Term time is education time, and she is ruining her own kids education for a slightly selfish act.

“But if the kids are having fun, then more for them, I guess. But she loses her right to complain if her kids get bad grades. Can't blame the system if you deliberately take your kids out of education.”

Rachel, who lives in Clacton with her two children, defended her decision, pointing out that her son had received full marks on a recent mock SATs maths test.