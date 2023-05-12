Kaiden Bailey-Heap, from Clacton, has enrolled up to 50 friends and family to walk from Clacton to Walton Pier on Saturday, May 20.

Mum Nicola Heap, 40, a retail worker who lives in Clacton with her partner Christopher Bailey, 39, and son Callum, 17, said: ‘We are immensely proud of Kaiden – he was determined to organise this walk by himself and help raise money for his teacher Sally Day's niece.

"He’s aware of her through other fundraisers which have happened at the school, Great Clacton Junior School, and he wanted to do more."

Kaiden has already almost reached his target of raising £500.

The Princes Theatre in Clacton will also be lighting up pink in honour of the event.

Grace Beverton, five, from Copford near Colchester, started having severe seizures in 2018 aged five and a half months.

Following several frightening hospital admissions and a barrage of tests, she was finally diagnosed with a mutation of a gene following consultation with a genetics specialist at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Her family and supporters fundraise constantly to fund therapies and equipment which are not available on the NHS.

Grace cannot walk or talk, and as there are so few cases like Grace’s it is difficult to know how she will develop.

The aim is to find specialised and intensive physiotherapy sessions to help Grace sit unaided.

Longer-term goals might include milestones such as bearing weight on her legs or even standing and walking.

There is also likely to be specialised equipment needed, as well as possible adaptations to the family home.

Grace’s family is being supported by children’s charity Tree of Hope which helps families fundraise for children like Grace with healthcare needs and provides charity status to benefit from gift aid, corporate support while also providing donor reassurance.

Gill Gibb, chief executive of Tree of Hope, said: ‘We’re really pleased to hear that Grace’s family has so much support and wish Kaiden all the best with his challenge."

To sponsor Kaiden, go to treeofhope.org.uk/grace-beverton or bit.ly/3lQwm4d.