David Morris Yacht Brokers and Boat Sales has opened a new office at Titchmarsh Marina.

The office is managed by Matthew Young, from Harwich, who has been in the marine industry for over 25 years, for most of which he has been a yacht broker.

Matthew said the office at Tichmarsh Marina has recently undergone a full refurbishment and has an acre of hard standing for the sale of new and second-hand boats.

“I am delighted to have joined forces with David Morris Ltd, collectively we bring a wealth of experience, enthusiasm and professionalism,” he said.

“There is a wonderful opportunity here to progress the business at Titchmarsh Marina and hopefully help a wider audience from the local community and further afield enjoy boating.

“We are able to help buyers and sellers from first timers to the most experienced and hopefully make it a pleasurable experience too”.

Matthew Young runs David Morris Yacht Brokers' new office at Titchmarsh Marina, Walton (Image: Submitted)

David Morris has a head office at Tollesbury Marina and has operated a boat sales business for many years.

The brokerage sells all types of boats from sailing boats, motor boats to fishing boats and classic craft.

The firm has also been appointed as the East Coast agent for Dufour Yachts.

Dufour builds a range of sailing yachts from their factory at La Rochelle, France, ranging from 32ft to 61ft. Titchmarsh Marina has full boat yard facilities for over 1,000 boats on and off the water and is located on the beautiful Walton Backwaters.

“It is a real gem of a facility, set in beautiful surroundings and still a family-owned business,” added Matthew.

“The business is off to a flying start with a good number of boat sales already completed and other boat sales currently going through.

“Collectively we have around 70 brokerage boats currently available and some of the new Dufour yachts are available for delivery this season.

“We are not just limited to Tollesbury and Walton either, but happily travel throughout the east coast.”

A full range of their services and available boats can be found at davidmorrisboats.co.uk.