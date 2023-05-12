Clacton RNLI lifeboat station's crew launched their Atlantic 85 lifeboat following reports of a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) drifting in the sea about 14 miles off the resort.

The volunteer crew launched the B-Class lifeboat into clear and smooth sea conditions, with excellent visibility, at about 9.30am on Wednesday, May 10.

"They headed to the location provided by the UK Coastguard," a spokesman for the station added.

"En route to the provided co-ordinates, the volunteer crew searched the middle deep area and Barrow deep areas with nothing located.

"Upon arrival at the final location the crew conducted a thorough search but found nothing of note.

"The crew quickly proceeded with a creeping line search, covering five nautical miles, with no sign of anything of concern.

"The crews were stood down by the coastguard whereby they returned to the station where the lifeboats were recovered."

The lifeboat was cleaned, refuelled and was made ready for service once again by 12 noon.