The M11 Londonbound is blocked between Junction 8, A120/Stansted, and Junction 7, Harlow, by an overturned vehicle.

Traffic has been temporarily stopped as a result of the collision.

Traffic has been temporarily stopped on the #M11 southbound between J8 (#BishopsStortford) and J7A (#Harlow) for a collision involving a car.@EPRoadsPolicing are en route. @EastEnglandAmb are on scene.



There is approx. 2 miles of congestion on approach to the incident. pic.twitter.com/BgGxGsCpWT — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 12, 2023

According to National Highways, Essex Police are on route to the incident, with the ambulance service already at the scene.

There is about two miles of congestion on approach to the incident.

UPDATE - 12.10PM - Lanes two and three are now open. Lane one remains closed to allow emergency services to work at scene.

There are delays of up to 45 minutes and about five miles of congestion on approach to the incident.