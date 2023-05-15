Colne Point, Life Between Land, Sea and Sky covers the 683 acre Colne Point Nature Reserve in St Osyth.

The book has been published by the Tendring group of the Essex Wildlife Trust with contributions by staff members and editing by Kevin Marsden and David Bain.

New Book - The book covers Colne Point extensively (Image: David Bain)

Bob Seago, who retired as part-time reserve warden in March after a dedicated 22 years, is one of the book’s main topics.

A spokesman for the book’s publishers said: “Bob Seago has also added his experience of the recent erosion and deposition.

“The campaign to secure it as a nature reserve and purchase by Essex Naturalists’ Trust, now EWT, in 1968 is outlined.

“The importance for ground-nesting birds including Little Terns resulted in determined conservation measures with, for a time a resident summer warden scheme is brought up to the present by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds' Keiren Alexander.”

Early experiences with ground-nesting birds are recalled by Simon Wood, Prof Jules Pretty, Jon Clifton as well as more general accounts of birds on this site.

Coastal flora is also covered as is the University of Essex’s long-standing research association with the site.

The book is available in the Naze Discovery Centre, Caxton Books in Frinton and from David Bain by emailing david.r.bain@gmail.com.