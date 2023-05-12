John Berry, 84, is expected to face a trial as the circumstances of how Edna Berry, 80, died continue to be investigated by the police.

Police officers attended the couple’s home in Turpins Close, Holland-on-Sea, on February 21 after reports of a woman sustaining serious injuries.

Paramedics attended and took Mrs Berry to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire where she died shortly after 9.30pm.

Quiet road - Turpins Close in Holland-on-Sea (Image: Google)

Her husband was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder.

Berry, who has since been bailed from Chelmsford Prison, attended Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday morning to enter a plea to the murder charge.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.

He denied murdering his wife but admitted causing her death by manslaughter.

Further matters were adjourned until July.

Hearing - John Berry appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Google Maps)

A second report is to be produced and is expected to take at least four weeks to prepare with another expert drafted in.

Berry will return to the court on July 14 for a further case management hearing.

Addressing the defendant, Judge Christopher Morgan said: “You will remain on bail subject to the conditions which have been imposed.

“On July 14 please be here so that you can participate in what will be, I have little doubt, an important directions hearing.

Murder investigation - Edna Berry was found seriously injured at her home in Turpins Close (Image: Google)

“I remind you that if you are not here and no one knows the reason why then consideration will be given to issuing a warrant and withdrawing your bail.”

Reacting to not having to return to prison, Berry responded: “Thank you very much.”

An inquest into Mrs Berry’s death opened at Essex Coroner’s Court in March but was suspended amid the police investigation.

The court heard the cause of Mrs Berry’s death was yet to be determined as further probes continue following a post mortem examination.

Opening - an inquest into Edna Berry's death opened at Essex Coroner's Court in March (Image: Archant)

Speaking during the opening, coroner’s officer Deborah Wallace said: “Edna passed away at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

“She lived at home with her husband and on February 21 police attended her home and found her injured.

“Paramedics were called and she was later declared dead at 9.31pm.”

We passionately believe in providing unrivalled quality journalism and value for money.

With a digital subscription, you can access our exclusive, insightful and trustworthy local news from just £1 a week.

If you are not already subscribing, sign up today to get instant access to our trusted local coverage - and an ad-light experience - check what package works best for you here.