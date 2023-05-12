The last six in the show were forced to take part in yet another survival trial, seeing two iconic stars booted from the programme.

This comes after fan favourites Helen Flanagan and Dean Gaffney were kicked from the jungle after this week, leaving many fans "gutted".

When is the I'm A Celeb...South Africa final?





Welcome to The Vile Vinyard, where a hangover means you're going home 🔜 Only 4 can make it to the final! Find out who tonight at 9pm! 😱 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Y9TmZPRsT3 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) May 11, 2023

The I'm A Celeb...South Africa final will take place on Friday, May 12 from 9 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

The last episode will air for one and half hours with it ending at 10:30 pm.

Paul Burrell and Carol Vorderman eliminated from I'm A Celeb...South Africa ahead of final

The two celebs to be booted from the show were Royal butler Paul Burrell and Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman after taking part in the Vile Vineyard challenge where they were tasked with collecting keys by squeezing fish eyes with their teeth.

Fatima and Myleene gained a lead on the other four with Phil following close behind.

Jordan struggled with one of the final obstacles when he was confronted with a snake before overcoming his fear.

(ITV) Only four stars remain in I'm A Celeb...South Africa (Image: ITV)

Who is going to the I'm A Celeb...South Africa final after shock double elimination?





The celebrities on I'm A Celeb...South Africa to make it to the final are as follows:

Phil Tufnell, Ex-England cricketer

Myleene Klass, Former Hear'Say singer

Jordan Banjo, Diversity dancer and Kiss FM presenter

Fatima Whitbread, Olympic javelin thrower

