With a collection of 12 exclusive stamps that capture moments from all four series, including four of Edmund Blackadder, played by Rowan Atkinson.

The show's favourite characters will also be featured with stars including Sir Tony Robinson, Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, Tim McInnerny, Miranda Richardson, Brian Blessed and the late Patsy Byrne.

Blackadder to be celebrated with Royal Mail stamps

Blackadder was first launched in 1983 written by Richard Curtis and Atkinson as well as John Lloyd and Ben Elton.

The cult classic is cited as one of the best British sitcoms ever.

Speaking of the stamps, Curtis said: "We’re very amused and delighted. It’s a great relief for Blackadder to have his head on a stamp, instead of on a stake."

Whilst producer Lloyd added: "The entire team behind Britain’s leading situation tragedy is deeply honoured by Royal Mail’s magnificent stamps of approval.

“In the words of General Sir Anthony Cecil Hogmanay Melchett, VC KCB: ‘Let’s give them a damn good licking!'"

Blackadder's first series began in the 15th century during the fictional reign of King Richard IV.

The second series jumped forward in time to follow the shifting fortunes of Lord Edmund Blackadder, an ambitious courtier to the giddy young Queen Elizabeth I.

While the third instalment was set in the early 19th century during the Regency of the impressively-trousered royal heir, Prince George.

The final series, Blackadder Goes Forth, was set in the First World War, where Captain Blackadder and his fellow soldiers in the trenches try every trick in the book to evade the inevitable order to go “over the top”.

A full pack of the stamps will be available to buy for £19.60 on May 17.